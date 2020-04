நீங்க வேற லெவல்..அருண்விஜய் வெளியிட்ட ஸ்கை டைவிங் போட்டோஸ்... வெறித்தனமாகக் கொண்டாடும் ஃபேன்ஸ்!

View this post on Instagram

‪For all the #Dexter fans out there!! Here are some unseen pics from #Mafia which were taken before me jumping off da plane at an altitude of 17,000ft..💪 #climax #skydiving ‬ ‪ Request @karthicknaren_m & @lyca_productions to release a making video of #Dexter as fans could see only a glimpse of it.‬.