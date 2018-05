 »   »  ராத்திரி நேரத்தில் சாலையோரம் மட்ட மல்லாக்க கிடந்த ஆர்யா

#MMDDDDLCTworkout Back to BRM circuit after a long gap 💪💪💪 200 kms night ride Village backdrop 👌👌👌Watta beauty 😘😘😘Tough ride 💪 great arrangements by Partha and whole team 💪😘Thanks you all 👍Great to see lots of participants 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YkY5pwmtRQ

English summary

Actor Arya has covered 200 km in just 9.38 hours in cycle. He has posted few pictures of him when he went for cycling with his friends.