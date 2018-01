 »   »  என் பெரிய கனவு நிறைவேறப் போகிறது: சிவகார்த்திகேயன் மகிழ்ச்சி

One of my big dream is coming true.Happy and proud to be associated with our pride of india,the most beloved and respected @arrahman sir for My next film with Dir @Ravikumar_Tup 😊 pic.twitter.com/QWa9kU17t7

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Sivakarthikeyan tweeted that, 'One of my big dream is coming true. Happy and proud to be associated with our pride of india, the most beloved and respected arrahman sir for My next film with Dir Ravikumar_Tup 😊'