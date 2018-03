 »   »  சும்மா வாய்ச்சவுடால் விடுபவர் அல்ல சிவகார்த்திகேயன்: ஆதாரம் இதோ

#Prince #Sivakarthikeyan Anna once again about his announcement of descision that he won't do advertisements henceforth. In @Aariactor 's programme 'Maaruvom Maatruvom' which created a Guinness record! 👏 Proud moment Aari sir and wishes behalf all @Siva_Kartikeyan Anna fans💐😊 pic.twitter.com/MStshHNXgc

Sivakarthikeyan said that he has not given pizza, burger, cool drinks to his four-year-old daughter Aradhya. He doesn't want to act in advertisements asking others to buy things that he won't give his daughter.