 »   »  "நாலு வருசம் ஒரு பொண்ணை காதலிச்சேன்..." - விஜய் சேதுபதியின் காதல் கதை!

Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Karthik, Gayatri, Niharika played 'Oru nalla naal paathu solren' movie will be released on Friday. Vijay Sethupathi said about his one side love in promotion function, 'I have loved a girl for 4 years, but for 4 years that I was in love with her, She doesn't know me.'