லாக் டவுன் எல்லாருக்கும் ஒரே மாதிரி இல்ல.. மீம்ஸ் ஷேர் செய்து அமலா பால் உருக்கம்!

A tiny inconvenience for some could be a threat to livelihood for most. Amidst the crisis, let's count our blessings and be grateful for small mercies. During these testing times, let's try and do whatever we can to help our fellow brethren. It could be simple things like not withholding salaries of your domestic help, or lending a little something for people who are always around and helping you - like your milkman, watchmen, drivers etc. You can check on your former employees, just to make sure they're doing OK. Do whatever you think is right, simple acts of kindness can change the world! 🌍 . . #IndiaFightsCorona #staysafe #lockdown2020 #staykind #grateful