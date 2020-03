என் அம்மா அப்பாவுக்காக நான் வீட்டுக்குள்ளேயே இருக்கேன்.. விஜய் பட ஹீரோயின் அதிரடி!

View this post on Instagram

The health of my parents, my brother, my loved and close ones is my most important priority in life. Us being irresponsible and negligent puts them in danger of contracting harmful virusus. Stay indoors, be grateful and enjoy the precious family time which is otherwise so rarely spent during our usual hectic schedules. And be self-aware of how every little action of yours can affect the lives of tens of hundreds of people. Who do you stay home for? #staysafe #breakthechain #istayhomefor —> 👨‍👩‍👧 + 🧍🏻‍♂️(@adityamohanan who is stuck in London is being excessively missed right now)