சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் ஆப் சவுத்… நயன்தாராவை திக்குமுக்காட வைத்த வோக் இதழ்

View this post on Instagram

View from the top. Celebrating the female Superstar of South this #October2019 with #Nayanthara. Read the interview in the link in bio. Photographed by: @shotbynuno. Styled by: @priyankarkapadia Hair and makeup: @namratasoni. Manicure: Archana/@vurvesalon, Chennai. Location courtesy: Studio Jumbos, Chennai. Words: Nandini Ramnath