அவரு போனதுல தப்பே இல்ல.. நடிகையின் தாறுமாறான போட்டோவை பார்த்து விளாசிய நெட்டிசன்ஸ்!

View this post on Instagram

Iv settled quite well on the couch for now😎😛.. movie binging ..🎞️📽️🍿.what u peeps upto? . . This was my last shoot before the lockdown! Styling by @aarti.adv @advdesignhouse Shoot for The Vault MUH @uma_mua_hairstylist PC @vivid_impressions__ . . #homebound🏡 #stayhomestaysafe #letsadapttogether #purplelovers💜 #cozycouches #movietime🎬🍿 #dontpanic #positivevibesonly✨ #loveandlighttoall❤️💫