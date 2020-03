'நீங்க மட்டும், எப்பவும் அழகாவே இருக்கீங்களே எப்படி?' கிளாமர் ஹீரோயினிடம் கேட்கும் இன்ஸ்டா ஃபேன்ஸ்

View this post on Instagram

I have worked very hard to reach a point in life where i live exactly the way i want to and do exactly what i want to without harming anyone. I 'choose' how i want to spend every minute of mine,every single day,but with kindness in my heart.It is not because i need to prove anything to anyone,it is because it makes me happy,having realised my happiness is solely dependent on Me,forever.It sounds easy but it is tough because you decide to let go off a lot of people in your life who do not agree to your way of life and your choices because it doesn't suit their personal opinions,motives and agendas.. What i wear,what work i do,who i like or love,what i believe in,is solely my choice and will always be,again with integrity... Emotional,mental and financial independence since i was 17,always helped me hold my ground as a woman at every point in life! On this women's day,i would like to celebrate women who stand strong on their own without any support and keep going every single day.. To women who show up everyday with strength, with courage, with compassion,with love and with their integrity intact! To women who have balls of steel! ⭐ 📸 @saikrishna.gunti #happywomensday #celebratewomen #strength #unapologetic #love #kindness #compassion #courage #independence #ichoose