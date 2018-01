 »   »  திருமணத்திற்கு 'அம்மா'வை கழற்றிவிட்ட பாவனா?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Bhavana and Naveen had organised a grand reception for the members of the Malayalam film industry and it was attended by the prominent celebrities of the Mollywood. While many of the stars attended the event, the absence of others were noted and it led to widespread speculations that many of them were not invited. Popular actor and MP, Innocent, who is also the President of AMMA organisation, was also not present for the big function.