 »   »  கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் செய்த வேலையால் அசந்துபோய்க் கிடக்கும் ரசிகர்கள்!

English summary

'Mahanati' is the bio pic of actress Savitri. Keerthi Suresh plays the role of Savitri in this film. Keerthi Suresh, who knew gold coin was awarded to everyone by savitri during the shooting of an old film, has recently gifted gold coins to Mahanati shooting team.