“பஞ்சத்துல சிக்குன மாதிரி இருக்கீங்களே”.. பிரபல நடிகையின் புதிய போட்டோவை வச்சு செய்யும் நெட்டிசன்கள்

View this post on Instagram

Casually enjoying this amazing weather with my equally WOW @RedmiIndia #RedmiK20Pro! I've heard that it's one of the fastest phones in the world too. In love with the beautiful Flame Red Aura Prime design. Want one? Head over to mi.com, @MiHomeIN or Flipkart and grab yours on the 22nd of July at 12 noon. #OutperformEveryDay

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Jul 19, 2019 at 12:00am PDT