இங்க பாருங்கய்யா...உடல் எடையை செக் பண்ற ஸ்டைலை..? பிரபல நடிகையை அப்படி விளாசிய நெட்டிசன்ஸ்!

After almost 25 days of lockdown for me, since i stopped getting out after holi. Ive been eating all day and 2 dinners coz ive lost my sleep too. Was working out in the starting, but then lost any motivation to do that either. Panic mode started few days bak, and i started feeling iam gaining weight, iam getting fat. And then i start doing yoga again myself in the house. This pic was for me to figure out if there are any extra pounds, and now i feel happy but need lot of motivation to keep exercising in any form. And i hope everybody out there is motivated too. No activity life can be really unhealthy, and we all have to understand that really soon, coz this is how iys gonna be fr a while now! #coronatime #stayhealthy