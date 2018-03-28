 »   »  தனுஷ் போன்றே புது அவதாரம் எடுத்துள்ள நஸ்ரியா

தனுஷ் போன்றே புது அவதாரம் எடுத்துள்ள நஸ்ரியா

தனுஷ் போன்றே புது அவதாரம் எடுத்துள்ள நஸ்ரியா!- வீடியோ

திருவனந்தபுரம்: நஸ்ரியா நஸீம் தனது கணவருக்காக புது அவதாரம் எடுத்துள்ளாராம்.

நடிக்க வந்த வேகத்தில் மலையாள நடிகர் ஃபஹத் ஃபாசிலை திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டு செட்டில் ஆனார் நஸ்ரியா. திருமணத்திற்கு பிறகு நடிக்காமல் இருந்த அவர் தற்போது மலையாள படத்தில் நடித்து வருகிறார்.

நஸ்ரியா மீண்டும் நடிக்க வந்துள்ள படத்தின் ஹீரோ ப்ரித்விராஜ்.

வேண்டுகோள்

மலையாள படத்தில் நடிக்கும் நஸ்ரியாவை அப்படியே தமிழ் படங்களிலும் நடிக்குமாறு தமிழக ரசிகர்கள் கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளனர். அவர் கோலிவுட் பக்கம் வருவாரா என்று பொறுத்திருந்து பார்ப்போம்.

தயாரிப்பாளர்

அமல் நீரத் ஃபஹத் ஃபாசிலை வைத்து எடுக்கும் புதிய படத்தின் மூலம் தயாரிப்பாளர் அவதாரம் எடுத்துள்ளாராம் நஸ்ரியா. இந்த படத்தில் ஐஸ்வர்யா லட்சுமி ஹீரோயினாக நடிக்கிறார்.

துவக்கம்

அமல், ஃபஹத் பாசில் இணைந்துள்ள படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பு ஏற்கனவே துவங்கிவிட்டதாக கூறப்படுகிறது. இருப்பினும் ரசிகர்கள் நஸ்ரியா நடிக்கும் படத்தை பெரிதும் எதிர்பார்க்கிறார்கள்.

5 படங்கள்

நஸ்ரியா தமிழில் 5 படங்களில் மட்டுமே நடித்துள்ள போதிலும் அவருக்கு ஏராளமான ரசிகர்கள் உள்ளனர். தனுஷுடன் நடித்தபோது இடுப்பு பிரச்சனையை பெரிதாக்கி தனது இமேஜை கெடுத்துக் கொண்டார் நஸ்ரியா.

English summary
Nazriya Nazim is making a comeback to movies with Anjali Menon's next film. The actress's big comeback was much awaited and all her fans are looking forward for the movie. Meanwhile, certain reports are also doing the rounds that Nazriya Nazim is all set to debut in a new role in films. If reports are to be believed, the much loved actress of Mollywood has donned the producer's hat as well.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 9:44 [IST]
