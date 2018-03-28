 »   »  தனுஷ் போன்றே புது அவதாரம் எடுத்துள்ள நஸ்ரியா

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Nazriya Nazim is making a comeback to movies with Anjali Menon's next film. The actress's big comeback was much awaited and all her fans are looking forward for the movie. Meanwhile, certain reports are also doing the rounds that Nazriya Nazim is all set to debut in a new role in films. If reports are to be believed, the much loved actress of Mollywood has donned the producer's hat as well.