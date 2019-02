'குட் நியூஸ்' சொல்ல கவர்ச்சி போட்டோ தேவையா?: சமந்தாவை விளாசிய நெட்டிசன்கள்

View this post on Instagram

6 million 🙌 Love you to the moon and back Styled by @jukalker POP!! @saakshakinni shoes @ysl earrings @hm Assisted by @pratimajukalkar Makeup hair @tokala.ravi @chakrapu.madhu Assisted @sadhnasingh1 📸 @eshaangirri ..

