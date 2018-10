 »   »  உள்ளங்காலில் ஸ்வஸ்திக் பச்சை: நடிகையை கழுவிக் கழுவி ஊற்றும் நெட்டிசன்ஸ்

View this post on Instagram

Walking 5 hours with no shoes on the sacred land of Chichen Itza. Always remove your shoes here so you can receive the magnet healing powers of the sacred land. Amazing how my feet are not really dirty. The land is sacred. So so sacred. #chichenitza #mexico #feet #sacred #yoga #meditation #healing #awakening

