பிக்பாஸ்ல சொன்னதுக்கும் இதுக்கும் சம்பந்தமே இல்லையே.. பிரபல நடிகையை வறுத்தெடுக்கும் நெட்டிசன்ஸ்!

View this post on Instagram

Note to all my Haters :- While you hating on my growth, my work, my personal life, talking derogatory about my looks, iam focused on achieving my goals, health, wealth, self love, my family & being kind even to the cruelest of people out there. Iam a survivor from death there's no stopping me. Like I always say Karma is real. Do good & Good will be done to you. Stay safe out there. Godbless 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Celebrity Costume Designer :@labelswarupa MUA: @beautyunveiled_by_jeevi Hair : @dollupmakeover_artistry Photography :@arshad.media