 »   »  ரஜினியின் வெறித்தன ரசிகையாக நிக்கி கல்ராணி... 'பக்கா' சர்ப்ரைஸ்!

Vikram Prabhu, Nikki galrani and Bindhu Madhavi are plays lead roles in the film 'Pakka'. The teaser launch ceremony of this film was held yesterday. Speaking at the Teaser launch, Nikki galrani said, "I act in the role of 'Rajini Radha' as Rajini sir's diehard fan'".