தமிழ்
 கணவர் நிக் பாட, ப்ரியங்கா ஆட: அடடா, அடடா அடடடடா...

கணவர் நிக் பாட, ப்ரியங்கா ஆட: அடடா, அடடா அடடடடா...

By Siva
ஜோத்பூர்: நிக் ஜோனஸ் பாட ப்ரியங்கா சோப்ரா டான்ஸ் ஆடும் வீடியோ வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

பாலிவுட் நடிகை ப்ரியங்கா சோப்ரா அமெரிக்க பாடகரான நிக் ஜோனஸை நேற்று கிறிஸ்தவ முறைப்படி ஜோத்பூரில் உள்ள உமைத் பவன் அரண்மனையில் வைத்து திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டார்.

Priyanka Chopra dances while hubby sings

அவர்கள் இருவரும் நெருக்கமாக இருக்கும் புகைப்படங்கள் வெளியாகியுள்ளது. இந்நிலையில் நிக் தனக்கு பெயர் வாங்கிக் கொடுத்த பாடலை பாட ப்ரியங்கா சோப்ரா அதற்கு டான்ஸ் ஆடியுள்ளார்.

நிக் பாட, ப்ரியங்கா ஆட அதை வீடியோ எடுத்து வோக் பத்திரிகை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது. நிக்-ப்ரியங்கா சோப்ராவின் திருமண புகைப்படங்களின் உரிமையை அவர்கள் ஒரு பத்திரிகைக்கு விற்றுவிட்டனர்.

இந்த காரணத்தால் அவர்களின் திருமண புகைப்படம் ஒன்று கூட இதுவரை வெளியாகவில்லை என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

    English summary
    Priyanka Chopra has danced while her husband Nick Jonas sang a song after their wedding.
    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 17:58 [IST]
    சினிமா செய்திகள், விமர்சனங்களை உடனுக்குடன் தெரிந்து கொள்கಿ - Filmibeat Tamil

