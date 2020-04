குட்டி பிரா.. வவ்வாலாக மாறிய ரகுல் ப்ரீத் சிங்.. அந்தரத்தில் எப்படி தொங்குறாரு பாருங்க மக்களே!

View this post on Instagram

Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven’t already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before !! This #worldhealthday take a step towards your well being!! Eat right , think positive , live happily , Stay Safe , Stay home !