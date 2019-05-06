தமிழ்
    ட்விட்டரில் மோசமான போட்டோ வெளியிட்ட கார்த்தி ஹீரோயின்

    By Siva
    |

    பெங்களூர்: நடிகை ரஷ்மிகா மந்தனா வெளியிட்ட புகைப்படங்களை பார்த்த ரசிகர்கள் வேறு மாதிரியாக கமெண்ட் போட்டுள்ளனர்.

    விஜய் தேவரகொண்டாவின் கீத கோவிந்தம் படம் மூலம் பிரபலமானவர் ரஷ்மிகா மந்தனா. அவர் கார்த்தி 19 படம் மூலம் கோலிவுட் வந்துள்ளார். பாக்யராஜ் கண்ணன் இயக்கத்தில் கார்த்தி நடித்து வரும் அந்த படத்தில் அவருக்கு ஜோடியாக நடிக்கிறார் ரஷ்மிகா.

    Rashmika is lucky to have such sweet fans

    அந்த படத்தை எஸ்.ஆர். பிரபு தனது ட்ரீம் வாரியர் பிக்சர்ஸ் மூலம் தயாரிக்கிறார். இந்நிலையில் ரஷ்மிகா தன்னுடைய புகைப்படங்களை ட்விட்டரில் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.

    புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு அவர் கூறியதாவது,

    வீட்டில் தலை சீவாமல், ஏதோ உடை அணிந்தபோது யாராவது வந்து புகைப்படம் கேட்டால் நான் எப்படி மோசமாக இருக்கிறேன் என்பதை காட்ட இப்படித் தான் செல்ஃபி எடுப்பேன் என்று தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

    அவரின் புகைப்படங்களை பார்த்த ரசிகர்கள் நீங்கள் இயற்கையாகவே அழகு, மேக்கப் இல்லாமல் அழகாக இருக்கிறீர்கள், நீங்கள் சொல்வது போன்று மோசமாக இல்லை என்று தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

    English summary
    Rashmika Mandanna posted couple of selfies on twitter and wrote, 'When you are home in "messy hair" and "lousy cloths" and someone comes and asks for a picture..🙈 this is how I take a selfie to see how bad I actually look'
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
    சினிமா செய்திகள், விமர்சனங்களை உடனுக்குடன் தெரிந்து கொள்கಿ - Filmibeat Tamil

