 »   »  போதைக்கு அடிமையான ரெஜினா!?

English summary

Ravi Teja, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon and Regina Cassandra are in the film 'Awe'. In 'Awe' poster, Regina is in a different look with body tattoos. "In this film, I am acting as a drug addict, a challenging role, and this role will be a negative character," Regina said.