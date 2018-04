 »   »  எந்த ஹீரோயினும் செய்யத் தயங்குவதை செய்த சாய் பல்லவி

We hereby announce that our next release 'Lycavin Karu' title has been changed as #Diya 🤞🏻 Worldwide release on April 27, 2018 !!! #DiyaFromApril27 #Diya pic.twitter.com/GFwRN6XD3C

English summary

Sai Pallavi's Karu movie title has been changed as Diya. Diya is set to hit the screens on april 27. Sai Pallavi has acted as a mother of a girl in this movie.