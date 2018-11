 »   »  ஒரு பாட்டுக்காக நிர்வாண போஸ் கொடுத்த நடிகை: திட்டும் நெட்டிசன்கள்

View this post on Instagram

The wait is over Sara khan entertainments in association with @slashproductions presents the first look of my upcoming song #blackheart🖤 Releasing on the 22nd nov 2018 only on @gaana.official #gaanaexclusive @thebucketlistfilms #sarakhan #happiness #firstlook @nik446 @moushumibanerji @faisal_miya__photuwale @prince.pratap.singh

A post shared by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Nov 17, 2018 at 12:10am PST