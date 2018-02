 »   »  தமிழில் அறிமுகமாகும் டாக்டர் பொண்ணு... விஷ்ணு விஷால் ஜோடியாக ராஜசேகர் மகள்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Dr.Rajasekar - Jeevitha's daughter Shivani is studying for the doctor. Shivani has been signed to act in a new tamil film. Shivani will paired up with Vishnu Vishal in debut director Venkatesh's film. The shooting of the film will begin in April.