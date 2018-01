 »   »  "பெண்களைச் சீண்டுபவர்களின் கையை வெட்டவேண்டும்" - கோபமாகப் பேசிய அனுஷ்கா!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Anushka's upcoming movie 'Bhaagamathie' is going to be released on Friday. Anushka, who has come for the promotion of the film, has commented on the sexual harassment against women. "Should cut the hand of persons who sexually harass women in real life," Anushka said.