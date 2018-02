 »   »  விஜய் சேதுபதி பாடல்கள் வெளியிட்ட 'மங்கை மான்விழி அம்புகள்' !

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

New comers Prithvi Vijay and Mahi are acting in the film 'Mangai maanvizhi ambugal' directed by VNO. Thameem Ansari has composed music for 'Mangai Maanvizhi ambugal'. Songs of this film were released by Vijay Sethupathi.