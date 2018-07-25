 »   »  பாலாவின் அடுத்த படத்திற்கு இசையமைப்பாளர் இவர்தான்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil
varma arjun reddy remake vikram son bala raju murugan வர்மா அர்ஜுன் ரெட்டி விக்ரம் மகன் த்ருவ் பாலா ராஜு முருகன்
English summary
Director Bala next Venture is Varma, remake of popular telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Vikram son Thruv introduces as hero in this movie. Update on the movie is Arjun reddy music director Radhan going to compose music for Varma.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 18:35 [IST]