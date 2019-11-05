தமிழ்
    நான்கு மொழிகளில் வெளியாக இருக்கும் சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்தின் தர்பார் மோஷன் போஸ்டர் !

    By
    |

    சென்னை: இயக்குனர் ஏ.ஆர் முருகதாஸ் இயக்கத்தில் சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்த் நடித்துள்ள திரைப்படம் " தர்பார் ". ரஜினி ரசிகர்கள் வெறித்தனமாக தர்பார் பட ரிலீஸிற்காக காத்துகொண்டு இருக்கிறார்கள். இப்படம் 2020 பொங்கலுக்கு வெளியாகி விருந்தாக உள்ளது என்ற தகவலை அடுத்து ரசிகர்களின் இதய துடிப்பு முழுவதும் பொங்கலை எதிர்பார்த்தே இருக்கிறது என்றால் அது மிகையல்ல.

    அவ்வப்போது தர்பார் படத்தை பற்றின தகவல்கள், போஸ்டர்கள்,விடியோக்கள் என வெளியாகி எதிர்பார்ப்பை மேலும் மேலும் அதிகரிக்கிறது. அந்த வகையில் மற்றுமொரு புதிய சர்ப்ரைஸ் கொடுக்கவிருக்கிறார்கள் தர்பார் படகுழிவினார்.

    A treat for Rajini fans: motion poster to release

    ஆம் தர்பார் படத்தின் மோஷன் போஸ்டர் வருகின்ற 7 ஆம் தேதி மாலை 6 மணிக்கு வெளியாக இருக்கிறது . தமிழ் , தெலுங்கு , ஹிந்தி , மலையாளம் ஆகிய 4 மொழிகளில் அந்தந்த மொழி பட பிரபலங்கள் வெளியிட இருக்கின்றனர்.

    கைதிக்கு காரணமாய் இருந்த விருமாண்டி.. கைமாறாக கமலை இயக்கப்போகும் லோகேஷ் கனகராஜ்!

    இந்த இன்ப அதிர்ச்சி படத்தை எதிர்பார்த்த ரசிகர்களுக்கு ஒரு பூஸ்டராக அமையப்போகிறது. நிச்சயம் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் திரைப்படம் என்றால் கெத்து தான். அதுவும் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் பல ஆண்டுகளுக்கு பிறகு மீண்டும் போலீஸ் கெட் டப்பில் நம்மை தெணறடிக்க போகிறார் என்றால் சும்மாவா.

    வரும் 7ம் தேதி சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் ரசிகர்களுக்கு மற்றுமொரு தீபாவளி

    தான் .

    English summary
    Director A.R. murugadoss is directing super star rajini kanth in the movie Darbar. This movie is to release for Pongal 2020. Do give visual treat to the fans who are expecting Darbar movie to the core is being planned by the darbar team. yes the motion poster of darbar movie is to realse on November 7 at 6 p.m in four languages tamil, telugu, malayalam and in hindi. The celebraties of each language is to release this motion poster. Rajini fans are waiting!!!
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
