நான்கு மொழிகளில் வெளியாக இருக்கும் சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்தின் தர்பார் மோஷன் போஸ்டர் !

English summary

Director A.R. murugadoss is directing super star rajini kanth in the movie Darbar. This movie is to release for Pongal 2020. Do give visual treat to the fans who are expecting Darbar movie to the core is being planned by the darbar team. yes the motion poster of darbar movie is to realse on November 7 at 6 p.m in four languages tamil, telugu, malayalam and in hindi. The celebraties of each language is to release this motion poster. Rajini fans are waiting!!!