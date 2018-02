 »   »  எல்லா பக்கமும் பஞ்சாயத்து தானா..? 'ஆமி' படத்துக்கு தடை கேட்டு வழக்கு!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

Malluwood fans are looking forward to the movie 'Aami' starring Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier. 'Aami' is based on the life of the famous poet and writer Kamala Das. In this case, the case was filed against this film in Kerala High Court, that director Kamal has shattered the real life of kamala das in 'Aami'.