 »   »  ஆரவ்வுடன் நெருக்கமாக இருக்கும் ஓவியா... வைரலாகும் செல்ஃபி போட்டோ!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

After Biggboss, actress Oviya has acted in several films including 'Kanchana 3' and 'Kalavani 2'. In biggboss show, Oviya love Aarav and tried to commit suicide because Aarav refused to love. In this case, A photo of Oviya along with Aarav goes viral on social networks.