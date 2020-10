நல்லவனா இருந்தா நிச்சயம் பலன் கிடைக்கும்.. இந்தியளவில் குவிகிறது. ஆரிக்கு சப்போர்ட் #Aari

How can #Aari who was this active, participative, versatile, sporting & visible in the past week be chosen as worst performer?! 🤷



Clear cut case of groupism & favouritism by team Bala & co. & Archana & co. !! Parasites hiding behind one another 👎#AariArjunan #BiggBossTamil4 pic.twitter.com/t5lnWdwAt9