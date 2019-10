கஜன் மலேசிய தமிழ் படத்தில் நடிக்கும் பிக்பாஸ் அபிராமி - பர்ஸ்ட் லுக் போஸ்டர் வெளியீடு

View this post on Instagram

So blessed to be with this team... first project in Malaysia... malaysiavin anbirkaga waiting ❤️ ..............Denes Kumar & Dr. Vimala Perumal proudly presents the Title Release of our upcoming feature film #GAJEN 🤩🙌 The film stars our on screen superstars Denes Kumar, Jasmin Michael and Big Boss fame, Abhirami Venkatachalam! Directed by SIIMA Shortfilm Awards Winner - S. Mathan, the film's shoot is in progress and awaits release in 2020! Stay tuned for more updates! Specially for you, Veedu Production Sdn. Bhd. In association with Alagappa’s Curry King