 »   »  காதலர் தினத்தன்று பிரபல நடிகருக்கு நிகழ்ந்த சோகம்... உருக்கமான பதிவு!

Actor Yuthan Balaji is famous for 'Kana Kaanum kaalangal'. After that, he has acted in films like 'pattalam' and 'kaadhal solla vandhen'. Now He has divorced her wife preethi . On Valentine's Day, he got divorce from his wife on high court.