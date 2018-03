 »   »  நெஞ்சு வலியால் துடித்த பிரபல நடிகர்: மருத்துவமனைக்கு செல்லும் வழியில் உயிரிழப்பு

Awww. That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9h5m1mHZkT

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

It's been a terrible year for Bollywood! After Sridevi, the film industry has lost yet another gem. Actor Narendra Jha succumbed to heart attack this morning at 4 am. He was 55.