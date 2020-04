போன வருஷம் விஷுவுக்கு அவர் இருந்தார்.. கொரோனா செய்த கொடூரம்.. பிரிவால் வாடும் பிருத்விராஜ் மனைவி!

View this post on Instagram

This picture was taken during last Vishu. We had an amazing lunch that day with the families of all those who help us be who we are, day in and day out. This year our family like many others is split apart by thousands of miles due to corona virus and the subsequent lockdown. However, We still hope and pray that all of us can be united with our loved ones really soon. #HappyVishu#MissingThaadikaran#WaitingforPrithviToReturn#Corona2020