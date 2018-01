 »   »  தமன்னாவோடு நிச்சயதார்த்தம்... திருமணத்திற்கு ரெடியாகும் நடிகர் சௌந்தர்ராஜா!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actor Soundarraja made his debut in Cinema with 'Sundarapandian'. He has acted in movies like 'Dharmadurai', 'Theri' and 'Thiruttu payale 2'. Soundararaja is getting married to Tamannaah on coming May. Their engagement has been held recently.