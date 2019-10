பிங்க் புடவை கட்டி ஒயிலான ஸ்டைலில் மச்சான்ஸ்களை மயக்க காத்திருக்கும் நமீதா….

View this post on Instagram

As I rewrite a chapter of my life, I realize how blessed I am to be alive, Thru the ashes of my past, I learnt to let my life thrive, As I sore higher in the blue bright sky , I just want to fly, I just want to fly - Namitha I PROUDLY PRESENT THE NEW PHOTO SERIES - 'DVIJA' ! IN SANSKRIT IT MEANS ' REBIRTH '. SINCE I FEEL THIS IS A REBIRTH FOR ME. HERE I GIVE YOU MY 'DVIJA' 🙂 #wolfguard