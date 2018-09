 »   »  3வது முறையாக தாயான ரம்பா.. என்ன குழந்தை தெரியுமா?

View this post on Instagram

We are blessed with a baby boy. Born September 23rd at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto. Mother and Baby are fine. Regards, Inthiran. #rambha #rambhababy #babyboy #happyparents

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Sep 24, 2018 at 5:55am PDT