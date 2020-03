'என்னை விட்டு ஒரேடியா இப்படி போயிட்டானே...' கண்ணீர் விட்டுக் கதறிய 'மாஸ்டர்' நடிகை!

View this post on Instagram

My King 👑❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. 2012-2020 MILO . . While we as a nation are battling with a pandemic virus , my milo was battling with a severe illness , back to back surgeries and finally left the world this morning .I was undergoing acute depression seeing him unstable all these days and I couldn’t express it . I feel pained , empty and a part of me has gone forever . The one who has given me the most amount of unconditional love is no more and I can’t come to terms with that . . Thank you my friends who kept praying for his recovery for the last 3 weeks . RIP my MILO , my baby , my darling , my forever . You have given me happiness like no human can ever give . You have guarded and protected me like nobody can . I ll miss you everyday of my life alive . See you at the other end some day some time . 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #AlwaysMyBaby #LostMySoul #YouAreGodNow