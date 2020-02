வெப் சீரிஸூக்கு திரும்பும் ஹீரோயின்கள்... காஜல், தமன்னா, சமந்தாவைத் தொடர்ந்து இவரும் வந்துட்டாரே!

View this post on Instagram

Was a blast working on this short directed by @sacredinsanity. A fresh take on Zindagi conveyed through 7 heart-warming narratives! I'm thrilled to unveil the poster of #ZindagiInShort, a collaboration between @sikhyaent & @FlipkartVideo. Trailer out on Feb 12, stay tuned! #ZIS #SikhyaShorts @guneetmonga @aachinjain @guneetdogra