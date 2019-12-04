தமிழ் மறந்து போன அதிதி பாலன்.. மலையாளத்தில் சம்சயிக்க முடிவு!

View this post on Instagram

Starting a new project after almost 2 years. I am filled with so much excitement, fear, curiosity and happiness. It has definitely been a long wait during which my life has had a lot of ups and downs. Irrespective of all of that , I ve really grown to be much stronger than before. I have realised one thing during the wait , people will have a lot of opinion about you and people will say 100 things. People will call you arrogant without knowing you. People will call you to be vulnerable but only you as person will know what it really is and what exactly is the journey you are in. Somewhere I had started to worry about the outcome of a project. Yes i worried about it and was not being stuck up. Things changed so quickly after the release of Aruvi nevertheless a change I learnt to handle with time irrespective of it being good or bad. At the end of the day , final outcomes were and will never be in your hands. The most I can do is to give everything I can and do the best. At this point of time , I must really thank the entire team of Aruvi to whom I'll eternally be grateful. My knowledge of films started there but there is a long long way for me to go and to learn a lot more. I need all your blessings and prayers. @arunprabu_p , Anjali akka @pakkiyarajkothai @shelley_calist @prabhu_sr @yeshwanth_zg @bindhumalini @vedanth_bharadwaj Lastly ,all the love people have given me from all corners made me who I am today and I'll need all your prayers and blessings in the future to keep me going.