    தமிழ் மறந்து போன அதிதி பாலன்.. மலையாளத்தில் சம்சயிக்க முடிவு!

    By
    |
    Aruvi Aditi Balan Recent Photoshoot:கவர்ச்சிகரமான போட்டோக்களை வெளியிட்ட அதிதிபாலன்

    சென்னை: அதிதி பாலன் மலையாளத்தில் நடிக்கப் போகிறார். இதை அவரே சொல்லியுள்ளார்.

    வளர்ந்து வரும் வடிகை அதிதிபாலன், அதிதிபாலன் என்று சொல்வதைவிட அருவி என்று சொன்னால்தான் பலருக்கும் தெரியும் அந்த அளவுக்கு அந்த படத்தில் சூப்பரா நடிச்சி இருப்பாங்க. அதிதிக்கு இது முதல் படம் இல்ல, அருவிக்கு முன்பாகவே அவங்க என்னை அறிந்தால் படத்தில் 'த்ரிஷாவின்' பரதநாட்டிய குழுவில் ஒருத்தராக நடித்திருப்பார். இது யாருக்கும் தெரியாது.

    aditi balan to act in malayalam movie

    ஆனால் அருவி படத்திற்கு பிறகு தான் பலரும் அதை கவனித்தார்கள். அருவி கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்த அதிதிபாலன் மிக திறமையாக நடித்து இருப்பார் இதனால் அவருக்கு பல விருதுகளும் வழங்கப்பட்டன.

    பாய்கிறார், பறக்கிறார் பாண்ட்... நாளை வருது நோ டைம் டு டை டிரைலர்.. காத்திருக்கும் ரசிகர்கள்!

    இதையடுத்து, அதிதிபாலனின் காற்று மலையாள பக்கம் வீசத் தொடங்கி உள்ளது. அருவி படத்திற்கு பிறகு பல வாய்ப்புகள் வந்தன, ஆனால் அதை எல்லாம் வேண்டாம் என்று கூறிவிட்ட அவர், அருவி படம் போல பெயர் சொல்லும் கதாபாத்திரத்திற்காக காத்திருப்பதாக கூறினார்.

    View this post on Instagram

    Starting a new project after almost 2 years. I am filled with so much excitement, fear, curiosity and happiness. It has definitely been a long wait during which my life has had a lot of ups and downs. Irrespective of all of that , I ve really grown to be much stronger than before. I have realised one thing during the wait , people will have a lot of opinion about you and people will say 100 things. People will call you arrogant without knowing you. People will call you to be vulnerable but only you as person will know what it really is and what exactly is the journey you are in. Somewhere I had started to worry about the outcome of a project. Yes i worried about it and was not being stuck up. Things changed so quickly after the release of Aruvi nevertheless a change I learnt to handle with time irrespective of it being good or bad. At the end of the day , final outcomes were and will never be in your hands. The most I can do is to give everything I can and do the best. At this point of time , I must really thank the entire team of Aruvi to whom I'll eternally be grateful. My knowledge of films started there but there is a long long way for me to go and to learn a lot more. I need all your blessings and prayers. @arunprabu_p , Anjali akka @pakkiyarajkothai @shelley_calist @prabhu_sr @yeshwanth_zg @bindhumalini @vedanth_bharadwaj Lastly ,all the love people have given me from all corners made me who I am today and I'll need all your prayers and blessings in the future to keep me going.

    A post shared by Aditi Balan (@officialaditibalan) on

    இப்போது , மலையாள படம் ஒன்றில் அறிமுகமாக உள்ள தகவலை நடிகை அதிதி பாலன் தனது சமூகவலைதள பக்கத்தில் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார். இந்த படத்தின் கதாநாயகனாக நடிகர் நிவின் பாலி நடிக்கிறார்.

    aditi balan to act in malayalam movie

    அவருடன் எடுத்த புகைப்படத்தையும் பதிவேற்றி இருக்கிறார். இந்த படத்திற்கு தலைப்பு 'படவெட்டு' என்று வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த படத்தை அறிமுக இயக்குனரான 'லிஜு கிருஷ்னா' இயக்குகிறார். மலையாள நடிகரான சன்னி வெயின் இப்படத்தை தயாரிக்கிறார். இவருக்கு தயாரிப்பு ரீதியாக முதல் படம் இதுவே ஆகும் .இந்த படத்திற்கு '96' பட இசையமைப்பாளர் 'கோவிந்த் வசந்தா' இசையமைக்க உள்ளதாக தகவல் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.

    English summary
    Aditi Balan has released the photo for the Malayalam movie in which she is going to act.
