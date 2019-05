சமந்தாவுக்கும், அம்மாவுக்கும் இடையே பிரச்சனையா?: இதை பாருங்க தெரியும்

View this post on Instagram

I have always believed.. like reallyyyyyy believed that my mothers prayers had magic in them 😊.. I still go to her like I did when I was a little girl and say ‘ mommy please pray for me ‘ believing that she was surely going to fix it .. and the best part about my mother is she has never ever prayed for ‘herself’ ... a mother is truly second only to God ❤️❤️ love you Ma

