 »   »  நடிகை அமலாபால் கைது... சில மணி நேரத்தில் ஜாமீனில் விடுதலை!

Kerala Crime branch Police had filed a case against actress Amala Paul for registering a luxury car by giving a fake address. In this case, Amala Paul was summoned to appear for police enquiry . Yesterday, police arrested Amala Paul, who appeared for police enquiry. After, Crime branch police released her on bail.