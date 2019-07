டீசர்லயே அமலாபால் தெறிக்க விட்டாங்க.. இன்னைக்கு ரிலீசாகுற டிரெய்லர்ல என்னென்ன பண்ணப் போறாங்களோ!

View this post on Instagram

Can't contain my excitement! My favoritest @anuragkashyap10 will present Kamini to the world by unveiling #AadaiTrailer. Don't miss out. 😎#AadaiTrailerFromJuly6th #Aadai #blessed @mrrathna @vstudiosoffl @oorkatheband @KVijaykartik @thinkmusicofficial

