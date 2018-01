 »   »  போலீஸ் விசாரணைக்கு ஆஜரான அமலாபால்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actress AmalaPaul was accused of tax violation case by giving a false address to the resident of Puducherry. The court ordered AmalaPaul to appear for police enquiry on Jan 15th. Accordingly, Amalapaul appeared for police enquiry by Trivandrum Criminal Police yesterday. The police investigated her for about an hour.