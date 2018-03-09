 »   »  ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்னா அவ்வளவு இளக்காரமா போச்சா?: சூப்பர் ஸ்டாரை விளாசிய ரசிகர்கள்

ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்னா அவ்வளவு இளக்காரமா போச்சா?: சூப்பர் ஸ்டாரை விளாசிய ரசிகர்கள்

மும்பை: மகளிர் தின வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து அமிதாப் பச்சன் ட்வீட்டியதை பார்த்து பலரும் கோபம் அடைந்துள்ளனர்.

பாலிவுட் நடிகர் அமிதாப் பச்சன் மகளிர் தின வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து ட்வீட்டினார். அந்த ட்வீட்டில் தனது மனைவி ஜெயா, மகள் ஸ்வேதா, பேத்திகள் ஆராத்யா, நவ்யா ஆகியோரின் புகைப்படங்கள் இருந்தது.

மருமகள் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் பச்சனின் புகைப்படம் மட்டும் இல்லை.

மகளிர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு அமிதாப் பச்சன் போட்ட ட்வீட்டை பார்த்து ரசிகர்கள் அதிருப்தி அடைந்துள்ளனர். நீங்களே மருமகளை ஒதுக்கலாமா என்று கேட்டுள்ளனர்.

ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் பச்சன் பற்றி அமிதாப் ட்வீட்டாதது அதிருப்தி அளிக்கிறது. திறமையான நடிகை, மகள், தாய், சகோதரி, மனைவி முக்கியமாக ஒரு பெண். எனக்கு எப்பொழுதுமே பிடித்த நடிகை ஐஸ்வர்யா என்று ரசிகர் ஒருவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

மருமகள் மகளாக முடியாது என்று தெரியும்...ஆனால் பெரிய பிரபலமாகிய நீங்கள் கூடவா மற்றவர்களை போன்று யோசிக்கிறீர்கள் அமித்ஜி என்று ஒருவர் வருத்தம் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

புகைப்படத்தில் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் இல்லை அமித் ஜி. இது நியாயமே இல்லை என்று ரசிகர் ஒருவர் ட்வீட்டியுள்ளார். மருமகளானாலும் அவரும் உங்களுக்கு மகள் தானே என்று மற்றொருவர் கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.

English summary
On the eve of International Women's Day, Amitabh Bachchan posted a series of pictures of Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan on Twitter and wished all his fans. While some of his fans liked the way he shared the adorable pictures of the ladies of the Bachchan parivaar, some slammed the megastar for not sharing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and called this act of Big B 'unfair'.
Story first published: Friday, March 9, 2018, 11:06 [IST]
