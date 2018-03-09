 »   »  ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்னா அவ்வளவு இளக்காரமா போச்சா?: சூப்பர் ஸ்டாரை விளாசிய ரசிகர்கள்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

On the eve of International Women's Day, Amitabh Bachchan posted a series of pictures of Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan on Twitter and wished all his fans. While some of his fans liked the way he shared the adorable pictures of the ladies of the Bachchan parivaar, some slammed the megastar for not sharing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and called this act of Big B 'unfair'.