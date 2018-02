 »   »  'ஒரே ஜாதகம் தான்.. ஆனா அவரு எங்கேயோ இருக்காரு..' - ட்விட்டரில் டிடி

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Divya Darshini is the pet of Vijay TV. His birthday is today. Actor Sivakarthikeyan was born on the same day. In this situation, DD tweeted about it. "I have been in the same horoscope, he has gone somewhere, Because of his my birthday is getting popular".