 »   »  அஞ்சனா ரொம்ப அடிச்சுட்டாங்களா ப்ரோ?: கயல் சந்திரனுக்காக ஃபீல் பண்ணும் ரசிகர்கள்

நுணலும் தன் வாயால் கெடும். When your wife shows a picture and asks how is she? Don’t reply saying babe. #Truestorybro

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

VJ Anjana makes fun of her husband Kayal Chandran saying that he doesn't know how to speak even after two years of marriage. She said so after seeing Chandran's tweet.